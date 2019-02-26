Discipline Gym Leads Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League

After eight weeks of exciting boxing action, Sea View Boxing Club at James Town lead the pack with 10 points from 16 appearances and 14 wins, 2 losses and one draw, same as Discipline Gym also with 10 points from 16 outing with 11 wins five draws and 2 loses.

Fit Square who boast of crack amateur boxers including Jessie Lartey of the Black Bombers and coach Lartequaye Lartey are placed third with 9 points.

The last three positions are occupied by Charles Quartey Memorial Foundation with 3 points, PPBA with 1 point and WM with no point.

Coach Asare, head coach of the Black Bombers said the league is very competitive that is why any time the table is out positions change. He said all the clubs/gyms are doing very well and the boxers should be commended.

He noted that many boxers are now warming into the competition and boxing fans should expect more action.

Meanwhile, the ninth week will see the return of professional fights with the support of Landmark Promotions who are contributing to the Independence Day Anniversary of Ghana.

Landmark is coming up with some exciting clashes which fight fans can not afford to miss.