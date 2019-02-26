Landmark Fist of Fury Boxing Extravaganza on March 6

March 6, the independence day of Ghana will witness a night of bliss as the Bukom Boxing Arena comes under siege with promising talents.

Landmark Promotions, one of the elite promotional syndicates in Ghana in collaboration with the Ghana Boxing Authority’s Fist of Fury holds an exciting night of boxing dubbed “Independence Boxing Night” to commemorate the Independence Day of Ghana.

Mr. Anthony Kermah the C.E.O of Landmark promotions who have had over a decade of experience in boxing promotion in Ghana will do this with the GBA’s fist of fury team. Over the 20-year period, Mr. Kermah has won two Commonwealth titles with Anyertei Laryea and James Tony, WBC intercontinental with James Tony who promoted Joshua Clottey last fight in Ghana before moving to America.

“I have had a thrilling experience in boxing and owe boxing so much and need to give back to boxing. I managed and promoted Isaac Ekpo, Raphael Mensah and Habib Ahmed to fight for world titles. I think there’s more to be done because the talent and world-class materials (boxers) are here” said Mr. Kermah. He added ” this has informed my decision to collaborate with GBA’s Bukom Fist of Fury on the “Independence Fight Night” to showcase the next world champions in the making”.

The Independence Fight Night will see an international middleweight contest between Issa Samir taking on Patrick Sou Toke from Burkina Faso as the main bout, West Africa Boxing Union super middleweight championship between Delali Miledzi and Jules Kabore from Burkina Faso and International super middleweight contest between Emmanuel Martey the current WBO super middleweight champion and Iddrisu Kabore from Burkina Faso.

There will be a national interim lightweight championship between Victor Kuwornu and Nathaniel Nukpe, a super featherweight contest between Richman Ashiley and Eric Quarm, Musah Rahman will lock horns with Robert Brew and the new sensation of the bantamweight division John Laryea will take on Issifu Sulley.

The ever-entertaining Malik Jabir will clash with Kamarudeen Boyefio and Emmanuel Danso will be on the bill with a yet to be announced opponent.