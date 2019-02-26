Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
12 minutes ago

Barcelona Coach Reveals Why Kevin-Prince Boateng Does Not Gets Enough Playing Time

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ernesto Valverde why Kevin-Prince Boateng has not been getting enough playing time.

The Ghanaian international was signed as a backup for Luiz Suarez in the winter transfer window from US Sassuolo with an option of permanent purchase.

The 31-year-old has played 163 minutes and has been benched five times starting only two games.

In Barcelona's last two games Lyon and Sevilla, Kevin was not named in the matchday squad.

"It is true that he is not participating much, he knew what was his role and have come to help us accepting these circumstances, which is clear to all," the Barcelona coach said.

Kevin scored five goals in 15 games for Sassuolo before his move to Barcelona.

