7 minutes ago | CAF Confederation Cup

CAF CC: Playing Asante Kotoko Was Not Going To Be Easy For Us – Nkana FC Coach

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Beston Chambeshi
Beston Chambeshi

Head Coach of Nkana FC, Beston Chambeshi has revealed how difficult it was to beat Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The Zambian based team defeated the Porcupine Warriors by three goals to one in the third Group C games in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

Nkana utilized the chances they had in the game after series of defensive blunders on the part of Kotoko defenders that enabled them come out victorious after 90 minutes.

“Nkana playing Asante Kotoko was not going to be easy for us. They are very good team with a good technical staff. However, we prepared very well for this game because we understood the importance of getting the three points.”

Kotoko is currently is at the bottom of the group having three points in three games with Nkana topping the group with six points after three games.

CAF Confederation Cup
