FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
59 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak Break Camp For Two Days

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Accra Hearts of Oak have given their players two days rest and have been asked to return back to camp on Wednesday after beating Dreams FC on Sunday to lift the ST Nettey Memorial Cup.

The capital-based team will continue their training programme at their Pobiman training centre in the capital on Wednesday.

Head coach of the side Kim Grant believes the players need some days off after going through a hectic period of training games.

Hearts of Oak played their first game at the Accra Sports Stadium since 2017.

The special cup game marked Kim Grant’s 16th game since taking charge of the team.

