Kim Grant Hails Players After ST Nettey Cup Win Over Dreams FC

Hearts of Oak players celebrate

Kim Grant has hailed his players after they secured the ST Nettey Cup with a 2-1 victory over Dreams FC on Sunday.

Joseph Esso's brace in the first half was enough for the Phobians to lift the ultimate.

The Dawu based side grabbed a consolation goal in the 65th minute courtesy Patrick Arthur, who scored from the penalty spot.

"I have only been here for two months and look at what the players have achieved through hard work, it is a long term project, process and we are working on it and this is the early part but we will see when the cup competition starts," the Hearts of Oak trainer said.

“At the moment it is step by step, game by game and I am trying to get the boys working together and have that winning mentality and so far so good and i hope that it continues.”

"We are looking at the future as well and when the window opens we will try and strengthen the team as well."

Kim Grant was appointed as head coach in November last year following the departure of Henry Wellington.