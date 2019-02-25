Hazard Has What It Takes To Play For Real Madrid - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho believes Eden Hazard would be a good fit for Real Madrid.

Hazard, who is contracted to Chelsea until 2020, played under Mourinho during his second spell as manager at Stamford Bridge.

Belgium international Hazard impressed for the Blues in their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City on Sunday and Mourinho feels he could have a future at the Bernabeu.

"Does he have the talent to play for Real Madrid? He does," said Mourinho, who was covering the cup final for sports streaming service DAZN Espana.

"Does he have the personality to put on a 'super-heavy' shirt and play in front of the fans at the Bernabeu? Yes, he has the personality.

"Regarding Eden's ambitions... be it playing for Chelsea his whole life or playing for a giant like Real Madrid, I can't say, because I haven't spoken to him for a long time."

Mourinho also revealed he is keen to return to management in June, having been sacked as Manchester United boss in December.

"In this short phase of my life, which I hope is only until June, I'm more concerned about what others would do than what I would do," he added.