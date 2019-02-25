GOC President Inspires Young Athletes At DPS International 2019 Sports Festival

Ben Nunoo Mensah, president of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has advised students to do a lot of exercises and engage in competitive physical activity to live healthy with others.

Speaking to Yours Truly at the first Sports festival of DPS International School at Tema Community 25, he urged parents to encourage their kids to do any kind of sport that they find interest in, and support them to excel if they have the talent and skill to become national and continental champions.

He said the Olympic Charter supports the participation of people of all races and gender to engage in diverse sports to enhance a sound mind and body.

Ben Nunoo Mensah commended and congratulated the co-founder of the school, Mr. Mukesh Thakwani for his vision and mission to educate children in the best atmosphere for learning. He prayed that the school would excel both in sports and academics.

Mr. Mukesh Thakwani said DPS International has set the standard, and want to be the best basic education institution in the country.

He expressed that the pupils have been taught about service to mankind and that makes them exceptionally transformed and also won many awards, including the recent 2019 Spelling B Contest.

He noted that the school which is providing a holistic education to kids of different nationalities is accredited to the University of Cambridge International Examination and Central Board of Secondary Education, and has instituted scholarships for students who perform well.

He hinted that the school has well furnished and fitted facilities for all departments including an amphitheatre for outdoor events and sports courts.

Mr. Thakwani promised to offer the schools facilities to the national Olympic teams if the are preparing for international competition.

The DPS International SportsFest which attracted a lot of parents who cheered their wards in running or dancing in the interesting event. Some of the events competed were 100m, 200m, egg and spoon races and obstacle races for kids aged 2 years and below, dancing and others.

PRO of DPS International Ghana, Joyce Amartiokor Laryea aka Jally said the inter houses SportsFest was successful, and it has come to stay to be held annually.