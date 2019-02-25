Tagoe Dominates Gusev In Unanimous Victory

Emmanuel “Gameboy” Tagoe (30-1, 14Ko's) defeated Russia's Vyacheslav Gusev (26 - 6, 8Ko's), to annex the vacant International Boxing Federation International (IBF) and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Global Lightweight titles.

All the three judges scored the bout, 120-107, 118 - 109, 119 – 108, all in favour of the former International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Lightweight Champion.

The highly anticipated bout dubbed ''Asamoah Gyan Fight Night 2'' at the Bukom Boxing Arena, saw Tagoe demonstrating his exceptional prowess in the ring, as he virtually controlled the fight from start to finish.

Gusev, after a very slow start in the early rounds of the bout, made significant gains in the late rounds, but couldn't stand the power and skills of the Ghanaian boxer.

''The Russian boxer is a very good boxer and he gave me a tough challenge and I thank all who supported me. My next target is Vasilly Lomachenko and I want to go out and win World titles for Ghana like Richard Commey has done,'' Tagoe said after the bout.

Tagoe is expected to have his next fight in the USA after securing a promotional deal, with international outfit, Lou DiBella.