CK Akunnor Blame Defenders After Nkana Defeat In Zambia In CAF CC

Asante Kotoko coach, CK Akunnor has attributed their defeat to the defenders of the team.

The Zambian side defeated the Ghana Premier League side 3-1 at the Nkana Sports Stadium in Group C's CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday in Kitwe.

“Today the match was won on one difference; which was our defensive department, we lacked the understanding of our opponent’s aerial balls,” he said.

Kotoko should come back and correct their mistakes although they will lose Amos Frimpong comparatively Nkana FC will lose two key players