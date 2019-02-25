Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
26 minutes ago | CAF Confederation Cup

CAF CC: We were let down by our defenders – Sarfo Duku

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Communications Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Sarfo Duku have attributed Kotoko’s lose to a shambolic display by the team’s defenders.

Kotoko lost 3-1 to Nkana FC in their third group C game of the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

Nkana FC opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Ismail Gyaniu necessarily fouled an Nkana FC player in the 18-yard box.

Songne Yacouba regained his scoring form when he put the ball at the back of the net to give Kotoko an equalizer.

Kotoko’s Amos Frimpong gifted Nkana FC their second after giving a careless back pass which was intercepted by Roland Kampamba, who made no mistake to punish the Porcupine Warriors.

Sarfo Duku was really disappointed with the teams defending giving credits to their goalkeeper for minimizing the goals Nkana FC could have scored.

“Most importantly, our defenders let us down. Thank God Felix Annan came to the party today. If not that, we would be singing a different song,” he reiterated on Oyerepa FM.

“Things didn’t go the way we wanted today. Maxwell Baako and Emmanuel Gyamfi who were to supply balls to Yacouba were pale shadows of themselves,” he added.

Kotoko will play Nkana FC in the second leg at home next week.

CAF Confederation Cup
