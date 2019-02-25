Esso’s Brace Gives Hearts Decisive Win Over Dreams FC

Hearts players celebrating against Dreams FC

Hearts of Oak on Sunday defeated regional Rivals Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium to lift the ST Nettey Cup.

It took just nine minutes for Hearts of Oak to break the deadlock when striker Joseph Esso netted home a nice finish outside the box.

Dreams FC’s chances of equalizing was put to bed when Esso netted his second outside the penalty area in the 35th minute thanks to a deflection.

Michael Amoah was tripped down by Ernest Sowah in the 65th minute awarding Dreams FC a penalty. Dreams FC pulled one back after Patrick Arthur converted home from the spot kick.

Dreams FC couldn’t find the back of the net again as the game ended 2-1 in favour of the Phobians.