33 minutes ago | Football News

Man City Beat Chelsea On Penalties To Win Carabao Cup

By BBC
Manchester City won the Carabao Cup in a penalty-shoot out at Wembley after Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga defied manager Maurizio Sarri's attempt to substitute him.

City claimed the first major trophy in their four-pronged assault on silverware but this stale final, which was goalless after extra-time, will be remembered for an almost unprecedented challenge to Sarri's authority by Arrizabalaga.

The £71m Spanish keeper, Chelsea's club record signing, had been struggling with cramp in the closing stages of extra-time and Sarri decided to send on substitute Willy Caballero, who saved three penalties in a shootout to help Manchester City win this trophy against Liverpool in 2016.

Arrizabalaga refused to come off and Sarri backed down in a rage, looking as if he would walk down the tunnel and then having to be restrained by Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger at the final whistle.

Sarri's position was utterly undermined and the Italian's misery was complete when City won the shootout, with Raheem Sterling scoring the winning penalty.

Ilkay Gundogan, Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva scored from the spot for City and even though Arrizabalaga saved from Leroy Sane it was to no avail.

Jorginho's spot kick was saved by Ederson and David Luiz hit the post as Chelsea were sunk, despite Cesar Azplicueta, Emerson and Eden Hazard converting their kicks.

Manchester City retained the trophy but Arrizabalaga's insubordination will be the headline story.

