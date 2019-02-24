Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
22 minutes ago | Football News

Kotoko Chief Blasts Defenders After CAF CC Lose To Nkana In Zambia

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kotoko Chief Blasts Defenders After CAF CC Lose To Nkana In Zambia

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Lawyer Sarfo Duku has attributed their defeat in Zambia to the defenders.

The Porcupine Warriors were humbled by 3:1 on Sunday in the third match of Group C in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Ismail Gyaniu brought down a Nkana player in the penalty box to gift the home side the first goal.

A careless back pass by Amos Frimpong in the second half was capitalized by Nkana striker Roland Kampamba after Yacouba had earlier got the equalizer for the Porcupine Warriors.

''Most importantly, our defenders let us down, thank God Felix Annan came to the party today, if not that we would be singing a different song," he told Oyerepa FM.

Sarfo added that Yacouba did not get much support in the game as his attacking partners were dormant in the game

''Things didn’t go the way we wanted today, Maxwell Baako and Emmanuel Gyamfi who were to supply balls to Yacouba were pale shadows of themselves.''

Kotoko have problems to deal with in defence as captain Amos Frimpong will miss the return game due to suspension

Asante Kotoko will host Nkana FC in a week’s time at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the reverse fixture

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Arsenal Ease Past Southampton To Go Fourth In League
Liverpool Go Top With Draw At Injury-Hit United
Claude Puel Sacked By Leicester City afrer Lose To Crystal Palace
CAF CC: Kotoko Humiliated By Nkana In Zambia
TOP STORIES

We Congratulate John Mahama But The Big Battle Is 2020--Nii ...

2 hours ago

Don't Believe Stories Meant To Divide Us – Mahama To NDC Me...

9 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line