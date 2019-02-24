Kotoko Chief Blasts Defenders After CAF CC Lose To Nkana In Zambia

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Lawyer Sarfo Duku has attributed their defeat in Zambia to the defenders.

The Porcupine Warriors were humbled by 3:1 on Sunday in the third match of Group C in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Ismail Gyaniu brought down a Nkana player in the penalty box to gift the home side the first goal.

A careless back pass by Amos Frimpong in the second half was capitalized by Nkana striker Roland Kampamba after Yacouba had earlier got the equalizer for the Porcupine Warriors.

''Most importantly, our defenders let us down, thank God Felix Annan came to the party today, if not that we would be singing a different song," he told Oyerepa FM.

Sarfo added that Yacouba did not get much support in the game as his attacking partners were dormant in the game

''Things didn’t go the way we wanted today, Maxwell Baako and Emmanuel Gyamfi who were to supply balls to Yacouba were pale shadows of themselves.''

Kotoko have problems to deal with in defence as captain Amos Frimpong will miss the return game due to suspension

Asante Kotoko will host Nkana FC in a week’s time at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the reverse fixture