$7.2 Million Budget For 2019 AFCON? - Reports

According to reports, the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association have presented a budget of $7.2 million to the government for the Black Stars participation at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Should government approve the budget, it will present the highest funds approved for the Black Stars for an AFCON tournament after government approved $3.37 million for the 2017 edition in Gabon.

According to the proposed budget, all 23 players will receive an increased appearance fee and their per diem which was $100 during the 2017 competition will be increased to $150.

The players winning bonus has also been increased from $5,000 to $1000 during the tournament, while head coach Kwesi Appiah will take a double of that amount.

The Black Stars last lifted the title in 1982 when they defeated hosts Libya on penalties after sharing the spoils 1-1 in regulation time.

Ghana have booked a place in the 2019 AFCON but have a game to play in the qualifiers against the Harambee Stars of Kenya at home next month to decide who tops the Group.