Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
20 minutes ago | CAF Confederation Cup

CAF CC: Kotoko Is Here For Serious Business Against Nkana FC – C.K. Akunnor

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
C.K. Akunnor
C.K. Akunnor

With Asante Kotoko barely 24 hours to their big game away to Nkana FC, head coach of the Porcupine Warriors has fired strong warning to his opponent.

Coach C.K. Akunnor insists his team is in Zambia for serious business overlooking Nkana FC’s unbeaten record going into Sunday’s game.

“History will always tell you that Nkana FC hasn’t lost at home in continental football in decades, but history is always bound to be broken and we’re here to make sure that happens.

“We are here for serious business because we know that we have to get something away if we want to go to the next level,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

Kotoko’s opponent are still unbeaten at home in 43 years in all CAF related matches and will be looking to continue their record run with Kotoko thinking otherwise.

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi Sports Reporter
CAF Confederation Cup
Powered By Modern Ghana
CAF CC: Nkana FC Will Deal With Small Team Kotoko – Walter Bwalya
CAF CC: Felix Annan Reveals How Kotoko Can Progress Out Of Group Stage
CAF CC: Maxwell Konadu Happy About Kotoko's Progress In The Tournament.
CAF CC: No Special Packages For Kotoko Players Against Nkana FC - Lawyer Sarfo Duku
TOP STORIES

Don't Believe Stories Meant To Divide Us – Mahama To NDC Me...

5 hours ago

'Mahama Knows I Don't Hate Him' – Alban Bagbin

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line