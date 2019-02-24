CAF CC: Kotoko Is Here For Serious Business Against Nkana FC – C.K. Akunnor

With Asante Kotoko barely 24 hours to their big game away to Nkana FC, head coach of the Porcupine Warriors has fired strong warning to his opponent.

Coach C.K. Akunnor insists his team is in Zambia for serious business overlooking Nkana FC’s unbeaten record going into Sunday’s game.

“History will always tell you that Nkana FC hasn’t lost at home in continental football in decades, but history is always bound to be broken and we’re here to make sure that happens.

“We are here for serious business because we know that we have to get something away if we want to go to the next level,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

Kotoko’s opponent are still unbeaten at home in 43 years in all CAF related matches and will be looking to continue their record run with Kotoko thinking otherwise.