Former Orlando Pirates Star Wants Club To Sign Richard Ofori

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Thabani Stemmer, has welcomed a decision by his former club to draft Ghanaian short stopper, Richard Ofori, to the Soweto club.

Goalkeeper Stemmer says he is convinced that the Black Stars goalkeeper would be able to replicate his fine form at the Soweto club should his deal from Maritzburg United be sealed eventually.

The Ghanaian has become a prime target for the Orlando Pirates, and according to South African website pressreader.com, the 25-year-old is needed to solve the goalkeeping problems in the Soweto club.

“Pirates are interested in Richard Ofori from Maritzburg United. With inconsistencies and injuries in their goalkeeping department, the club is considering making an offer for Ofori for next season,” the website reported.

Extolling Ofori’s qualities, Stemmer who has followed the exploits of 25-year-old Ghanaian in the South Africa league for a while now, said he was impressed with Ofori’s aerial abilities beside his good organisational skills at the rear.

“He is a very good goalkeeper and is a Ghanaian international. I remember the last time I watched Ghana play he was in goals for them. What I like about him is that he is also good with aerial balls. He is very vocal and is good at organising his defence.

“He is a good goalkeeper with a winning mentality. He doesn’t like it when he concedes. He becomes very angry when he concedes a goal,” he said.

The ex-goalkeeper also described Ofori as one of the best short stoppers in the South Africa league whose exploits in the last two seasons had ensured Maritzburg were not in a worse situation than they are now.

“If it wasn’t for him Maritzburg would have been in a worse situation than where they are (at the bottom of the log). For the past two seasons, he has been one of the good goalkeepers in the PSL,” Stemmer said about Ofori.