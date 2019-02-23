Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
9 minutes ago

Botswana FA Explain Why They Sacked David Bright

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The Chief Executive Officer of the Botswana Football Association (BFA), Mfolo Mfolo has explained why coach Major David Bright was shown the exit on Wednesday.

The Motswana tactician was dismissed after failing to guide the Zebras to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Bright, who is one of the most successful coaches in the country, also failed to improve the team’s FIFA rankings.

“You get your time to prepare during the FIFA week. We have got a league that is running,” Mfolo told the media.

“Some countries even meet in the host country. Since I came to office, I have (always) ensured that the Zebras are engaged during the FIFA week.

“We agreed on deliverables. If you take up a job and feel it is too hot, you must jump out. Even if we are rebuilding, results are supposed to be there.”

Botswana are scheduled to host Angola in their final 2019 AFCON qualifier on March 22.

