Africa’s Woman Footballer Of The Year Signs For Chinese Club Beijing BG Phoenix

Banyana Banyana midfielder Thembi Kgatlana has made a move abroad, following her exit from US-based side Houston Dash.

The reigning African Women’s Player of the Year has signed a deal with Chinese club Beijing BG Phoenix FC who play in the Chinese Women’s Super League.

Kgatlana has signed a one-year deal with the club and will join them after taking part in the Cyprus Cup with Banyana, who are set to leave for the competition tomorrow.

Kgatlana has made the exposure she’s had over the last year or two and will no doubt continue to attract clubs abroad if she keeps performing well.

Banyana, meanwhile, begin their Cyprus Cup campaign with a match against Finland on Wednesday.