Atsu Reveals Best Moment In AFCON

Christian Atsu has revealed how the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations changed his career.

The former FC Porto man marked his debut for Ghana in a FIFA World Cup qualifier on 1 June 2012, as the Black Stars run riot Lesotho 7-0 - with him scoring in the process.

However, Atsu became a household name in the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea after playing a starring role in the team's run-in to the final - where they lost in a penalty shootout against neighbours Ivory Coast.

Atsu scored twice in the competitions and was awarded both the Player of the Tournament, as well as the Goal of the Tournament award for his jaw-dropping strike against Guinea at the quarter-final stage.

Despite the Black Stars failure to clinch the trophy, the Newcastle United winger has marked it as his best moment featuring in the biennial tournament.

“One of my best times in football was Equatorial Guinea 2015," Atsu discloses.

“Through that tournament a lot of people in Africa now recognise me."

He has scored 9 goals in 42 appearances for Ghana since his debut in 2012.