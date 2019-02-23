Real Madrid Players Want Ronaldo's Juventus Eliminated From Champions League

CRISTIANO RONALDO left Real Madrid for Juventus back in the summer - and Los Blancos players reportedly want the forward eliminated from the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo quit Real Madrid for Juventus just weeks after propelling the La Liga giants to the Champions League crown last year.

However, the 34-year-old is facing a fight to win Europe’s top club competition again this season.

Ronaldo’s Juventus suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, with Diego Godin and Jose Giminez on target.

It means the Portugal international and his team-mates must now up their game if they are to keep their hopes of a first Champions League triumph since 1996 alive.

The Champions League appears to be Ronaldo’s ideal stage.

The forward has top-scored in the competition each year for the past three years, bagging 15 goals last season.

And AS claim Real players are aware of how deadly Ronaldo can be in Europe’s top club competition.

They are wary of how their former team-mate is capable of turning games, and ties on their head.

And Real feel Atletico would be easier opponents than Juventus in the next round if they themselves overcome Ajax.

Meanwhile, former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has opened up on Ronaldo’s Bernabeu exit.

And he has sensationally claimed that Ronaldo quit for Juventus because he was furious at Los Blancos’ plans to sign Neymar from PSG.

"Cristiano asked for a raise after winning the Champions League,” he told Radio Villa Trinidad.

“And Florentino denied it.

"Cristiano also got angry because he heard that Madrid would be willing to pay a lot of money for Neymar.

"Florentino told him that if he brought in a cheque for 100 million euros he would let him go and that's how it was."

Juventus are next in action against Bologna on Sunday (2pm).

Ronaldo will be aiming to find the net having scored 19 Serie A goals so far.