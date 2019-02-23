Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
39 minutes ago | Football News

CAF CC: We Here For The Three Points - Kotoko Coach

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF CC: We Here For The Three Points - Kotoko Coach

Kotoko coach, Charles Akonnor has insisted that his side is heading into the match for the three points and nothing else.

Nkana FC of Zambia will host the Porcupine Warriors on matchday three of Group C at the Nkana Sports Stadium in Kitwe in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

A positive result in this away game will enhance Kotoko's chances of progressing out of the group if they are able to win all their home games.

During the team's pre-match conference, the former Black Stars trainer claimed that getting at least a point off their opponents could increase their chances of qualifying from the group hence they will be going into the game with all guns blazing.

"We are here for serious business because we know that we have to get something away if we want to go to the next level," says C.K Akonnor.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Ghana Ranked 6th Best National Team In Africa
Atsu Reveals Best Moment In AFCON
Real Madrid Players Want Ronaldo's Juventus Eliminated From Champions League
Hearts of Oak Train Ahead Of Dreams FC Clash On Sunday [PHOTOS]
TOP STORIES

Police Tightens Security At NDC Presidential Primary Today

3 hours ago

NDC Presidential Primary: 23, 217 Voters To Cast Ballot In V...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line