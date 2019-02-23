Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
53 minutes ago | Football News

Hearts of Oak Train Ahead Of Dreams FC Clash On Sunday [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Accra Hearts of Oak has intensified their training ahead of their clash against Dreams FC on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match will be used to honour Mr S.T. Nettey, a commissioner of Labour and Social Welfare under the N.L.C. regime and also onetime spiritual head of Hearts of Oak.

The highly-anticipated match promises lots of fireworks as both clubs are unbeaten in their offseason games so far.

The last four games between the two clubs have been too closed to call with both clubs having won one each whilst the remaining two have ended in a draw.

Photos below...

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Football News
