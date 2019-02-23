Stephen Appiah To Grace Hearts,Dreams FC S.T Nettey Memorial Cup

Former Black Stars skipper, Stephen Appiah has been invited to grace the maiden edition of the S.T Nettey Memorial Cup between Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The much-anticipated clash will be used to honour Mr. S.T. Nettey, a commissioner of Labour and Social Welfare under the N.L.C. regime and also onetime spiritual head of Hearts of Oak.

The match promises lots of fireworks as both clubs are unbeaten in their off season games so far.

The last four games between the two clubs have been too closed to call with both clubs having won one each whilst the remaining two have ended in a draw.

The former Juventus star who began his club career at Hearts of Oak, has been extended an invite to be a guest of honour at the game.

The 38-year-old enjoyed two fantastic seasons with the Phobians before leaving for Italian side Udinese in 1997.

Meanwhile, Executive Chairman of Dreams FC, Kurt E.S Okraku is a staunch Hearts of Oak fan and even held the position of Public Relations Officer at the club prior to the formation of Dreams FC.

The Phobians will be hoping to bounce back after the Dawu based side defeat them to lift the GHALCA Cup at the Cape Coast Stadium in 2018.