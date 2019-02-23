34 minutes ago | Football News Boateng Left Out Of Barcelona Squad For Sevilla Clash By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Kevin-Prince Boateng have been left out of Barcelona's squad to face Sevilla today.Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has announced his squad for the trip and does not include the Ghanaian.Boateng was left out of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Lyon in France.He has made a single appearance for the side since joining on loan from Sassuolo. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Boateng Left Out Of Barcelona Squad For Sevilla Clash
Kevin-Prince Boateng have been left out of Barcelona's squad to face Sevilla today.
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has announced his squad for the trip and does not include the Ghanaian.
Boateng was left out of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Lyon in France.
He has made a single appearance for the side since joining on loan from Sassuolo.