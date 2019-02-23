Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
34 minutes ago | Football News

Boateng Left Out Of Barcelona Squad For Sevilla Clash

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Boateng Left Out Of Barcelona Squad For Sevilla Clash

Kevin-Prince Boateng have been left out of Barcelona's squad to face Sevilla today.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has announced his squad for the trip and does not include the Ghanaian.

Boateng was left out of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Lyon in France.

He has made a single appearance for the side since joining on loan from Sassuolo.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Thomas Partey Reveals Why He Always Wanted To Play Like Yaya Toure And Essien
Winful Cobbina Scores As KF Tirana Beat KF Skenderbeu
Mybet.Africa Rallies Support For Asante Kotoko
Mybet.africa urge Ghanaians to support Kotoko against Nkana FC in CAF Confed Cup Match
TOP STORIES

Police Tightens Security At NDC Presidential Primary Today

1 hour ago

NDC Presidential Primary: 23, 217 Voters To Cast Ballot In V...

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line