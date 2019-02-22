The Normalization Committee members Are Ignorant Of The Work They Are Doing - Kofi Poku

Kofi Poku

The Vice-Chairman of the FA Cup Committee, Kofi Poku, has revealed flaws of the Normalization Committee in delivering their mandate as their tenure comes to an end next month.

Kofi Poku claims the Normalization Committee members may be experts in their professional line of work but the tasked assigned them by FIFA and the Government of Ghana to normalize football is a hectic task and will need thye assistance of football-minded people.

“The Normalization Committee members are ignorant of the work they are doing. They can be experts in their core competencies but not football. The main first howler they committed was the decision to exclude football people out of their mandate. It was simply unpardonable”, he said on Light FM.

“Dr. Kofi Amoah understands some part of the football business but cannot handle the committee to attain the needed success expected from them”, he added.

The names of the members of the Normalization Committee and their respective professions are as follows; Dr. Kofi Amoah (Businessman), Lucy Quist (Businesswoman), Naa Odofoley Nortey (Lawyer) and Kofi Dua-Adonten (Lawyer).

The Dr Kofi Amoah heads the four member committee and their task is to reorganise Ghana football, to review the statues and organize elections, after the Ghana Football Association was dissolved last year after the Anas expose.