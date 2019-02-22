Chelsea 'Categorically Refute' FIFA Findings, Confirms Intention To Appeal Ban

Chelsea "categorically refute" the findings of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee that they breached regulations “relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18” and intend to appeal their two-window ban.

Chelsea were found to have breached article 19 of the regulations in the case of 29 minor players and to have committed several other infringements relating to registration requirements for players, FIFA said.

However, the club released a statement later on Friday refuting the findings.

“Chelsea FC has today received a decision from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee concerning alleged breaches of the FIFA Regulations that relate to the international transfer of players under the age of 18,” read the Chelsea statement.

“The decision imposes a transfer ban of two consecutive registration periods and a fine of 600k Swiss francs. Chelsea FC categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and will, therefore, be appealing the decision.”

“The club wishes to emphasise that it respects the important work undertaken by FIFA in relation to the protection of minors and has fully cooperated with FIFA throughout its investigation. Initially, Chelsea FC was charged under Articles 19.1 and 19.3 in relation to 92 players.

“We welcome the fact that FIFA has accepted that there was no breach in relation to 63 of these players, but the club is extremely disappointed that FIFA has not accepted the club’s submissions in relation to the remaining 29 players. Chelsea FC acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and will shortly be submitting its appeal to FIFA.”