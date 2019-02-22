African Players Use 'Juju' - Peter Odemwingie

Former Nigerian international, Peter Osaze Odemwingie says African players are found of using juju or black magic to aid their football career.

He has shared his experience of how he received treatment from a voodoo man after he sustained an injury.

“I had a fall in training; I also hurt my shoulder and broke my arm. I was afraid to tell my mom so they took me to the local juju man.

”They poured hot water to relax their muscles. Somehow they returned the hand to the place, while I yelled, they twisted some small sticks.

"There was a rite with a chicken. ”I came home, my mother saw the hand: “Broke?” I answer: “Yes.” I was taken to a regular hospital, anaesthesia was done, and they put the plaster on.

The former West Brom forward who was known for his superb skills while playing for the Super Eagles added that most African players believe in juju treatment (voodoo) than going to see doctors when injured.

”At least 70% of players believe in it. They think that some kind of salve will save them. This is more suggestion. Brainwashing goes.

”But three years in Nigeria have been helpful to me. They called me to the Big League, and there my career developed much faster,” he added.

Peter Odemwinge represented Super Eagles in the 2014 FIFA World Cup staged in Brazil.

He is currently plying his trade with Indonesian club Madura FC.