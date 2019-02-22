Football Will Return Soon - Nana Addo Assures

President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaian football fans that competitive football will return soon.

He said it at the State of the Nations Address (SONA) delivered on Thursday to the people of Ghana.

Ghana football has been brought to a standstill since the premiering of the ‘Number 12’ documentary which exposed several rots in the game in June last year.

Normalisation Committee (NC) was formed by FIFA to replace the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to restructure Ghana football and President Akufo-Addo has assured the nation that the NC is working hard to meet the 31st March deadline to bring football back to normalcy.

“The Ghanaian people are [also] expectant of a return to normalcy of all football-related activities as soon as possible, and the Normalization Committee is working to ensure that they meet the March deadline”, he said.

The Normalisation Committee cancelled a special competition which was aimed at engaging the clubs, but it is likely to be brought back after the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports took steps to settle the impasses between the NC and the clubs.