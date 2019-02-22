Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
12 minutes ago | Football News

Things Stolen From KP Boateng's House Worth €400k Revealed

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Things Stolen From KP Boateng's House Worth €400k Revealed

On Saturday, thugs invaded the residence of Kevin Prince Boateng on Saturday while he was in action for Barcelona in their 1-0 win over Real Valladolid.

Boateng's impressive performance was overshadowed by the ugly incident after some thieves barged into his private residence located in Sarria district to steal his possessions.

According to reports, jewellery and watches over €400,000 were stolen from his house with Police investigating the incident.

Below are the items that were stolen
18K White Gold Ring: € 22,000
White gold earring with diamond: € 60,000
18K Gold Men's Watch: € 26,200
Woman Yellow Gold earrings Woman: € 16,000
Men's 18K White Gold Earring: € 10,000
46 Cm White Gold Necklace: € 15,000
Custom Pendant with Diamonds: € 30,000
Yellow Gold Men's Watch: € 19,946
Gucci women's necklace: € 15,000
Men's Bracelet: € 26,000
Men's Bracelet: € 16,000
18K White Gold Ring: € 12,000
White gold earring with diamond: € 60,000
White Gold Ring Woman: € 40,000
Men's Necklace: € 30,000
Women's Diamond Earring: € 20,000

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
I Don't Regrets Playing For Chelsea, Says Atsu
Drogba To Feature For Elephants Oldies Against Aduana Stars
Midfield Crisis?: Dynamic Alfred Duncan Can Be Ghana’s Fixer
Chelsea Given Two Transfer Window Ban By FIFA
TOP STORIES

Man Almost Lynched Over False Kidnapping Alarm

3 hours ago

Use State Apparatus To Clamp Down On Vigilantism – Asiedu N...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line