Things Stolen From KP Boateng's House Worth €400k Revealed By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah On Saturday, thugs invaded the residence of Kevin Prince Boateng on Saturday while he was in action for Barcelona in their 1-0 win over Real Valladolid.Boateng's impressive performance was overshadowed by the ugly incident after some thieves barged into his private residence located in Sarria district to steal his possessions.According to reports, jewellery and watches over €400,000 were stolen from his house with Police investigating the incident.Below are the items that were stolen18K White Gold Ring: € 22,000White gold earring with diamond: € 60,00018K Gold Men's Watch: € 26,200Woman Yellow Gold earrings Woman: € 16,000Men's 18K White Gold Earring: € 10,00046 Cm White Gold Necklace: € 15,000Custom Pendant with Diamonds: € 30,000Yellow Gold Men's Watch: € 19,946Gucci women's necklace: € 15,000Men's Bracelet: € 26,000Men's Bracelet: € 16,00018K White Gold Ring: € 12,000White gold earring with diamond: € 60,000White Gold Ring Woman: € 40,000Men's Necklace: € 30,000Women's Diamond Earring: € 20,000
