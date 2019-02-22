Things Stolen From KP Boateng's House Worth €400k Revealed

On Saturday, thugs invaded the residence of Kevin Prince Boateng on Saturday while he was in action for Barcelona in their 1-0 win over Real Valladolid.

Boateng's impressive performance was overshadowed by the ugly incident after some thieves barged into his private residence located in Sarria district to steal his possessions.

According to reports, jewellery and watches over €400,000 were stolen from his house with Police investigating the incident.

Below are the items that were stolen

18K White Gold Ring: € 22,000

White gold earring with diamond: € 60,000

18K Gold Men's Watch: € 26,200

Woman Yellow Gold earrings Woman: € 16,000

Men's 18K White Gold Earring: € 10,000

46 Cm White Gold Necklace: € 15,000

Custom Pendant with Diamonds: € 30,000

Yellow Gold Men's Watch: € 19,946

Gucci women's necklace: € 15,000

Men's Bracelet: € 26,000

Men's Bracelet: € 16,000

18K White Gold Ring: € 12,000

White gold earring with diamond: € 60,000

White Gold Ring Woman: € 40,000

Men's Necklace: € 30,000

Women's Diamond Earring: € 20,000