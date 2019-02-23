CAF CC: Felix Annan Reveals How Kotoko Can Progress Out Of Group Stage

Goal keeper of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Felix Annan has made an interesting revelation of how his team can progress out of the group stage in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors will face off with Nkana FC at the Nkana Stadium on Sunday as they head into match day three of their Group C matches.

Asante Kotoko currently have three points, same as the other teams in the group going into the game on Sunday. Kotoko lost their opening game away to Al Hilal before beating Zesco United at home.

“The group is really interesting because the teams are all square on three points because home games have been won while the games away have been lost. One can see that the away games will be the difference and so, for us, we are determined to get a good result in Zambia but our mindset is one that seeks to get the victory there because that will enhance our chances (of progressing out of the group)." he told Kwese Sports.

Asante Kotoko will have a tough game against Nkana FC on Sunday as the Kitwe-based club are yet to lose a CAF organised game in 43 years.