Hockey: GAHA For Congress On Saturday

The Executives of the Greater Accra Hockey Association invites all Club officials and Team managers to its annual general meeting scheduled for Saturday 23rd February 2019 – 9am prompt at the conference room of the Theodosia Okoe Hockey Stadium.

The meeting will serve as an opportunity for the Association together with club representatives present to analyze the 2018 league season as well as preview the upcoming season.

The board will also make available to members present the 2018 accounts, GAHA development levy and other matters relating to hockey within the association.

Each club is to nominate two representatives who are obliged to be present at the aforementioned meeting. Clubs are to contact Mr. Louis Tengey for their invitational letters before the said date.