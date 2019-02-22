WBO Rates 10 Ghanaian Boxers High In World Rankings

WBO Africa champion, Patrick Allotey has moved up to number 10 in latest World Boxing Organisation (WBO) junior middleweight world rankings, while Michael Obodai Sai enters at number 15 in the middleweight division.

Robert 'Stopper' Quaye also makes entry at number 13 in the Light welterweight on the back of winning the WBO Africa title in December.

Former 2-time IBF / IBO world champ, Joseph King Kong Agbeko who currently holds the WBO Africa bantamweight title rises up to number 3 in the world, the same division where countryman, Duke Micah is back at number 2.

Former world champion, Isaac Dogboe falls a place below to number 6 Super Bantamweight class after losing his number 5 spot from last month to the man he defeated in Accra last year, Cesar Juarez.

Another Ghanaian, Wasiru Mohammed aka Gyata Bi who holds the WBO Africa belt in the same division, remains at number 14 in the world.

Emmanuel Martey, the WBO Africa super middleweight champ maintains his 10th spot in the world ratings, same as WBO Africa heavyweight king, Richard Harrison Lartey who is number 14 to Anthony Joshua's world title.