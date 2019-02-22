I Don't Regrets Playing For Chelsea, Says Atsu

Newcastle United winger, Christian Atsu has emphatically said he has no regrets joining Chelsea despite failing to break into the first team.

The Ghanaian joined the West London team in 2013 from Portuguese Club FC Porto where he had hit the limelight.

However, the 26 year old failed to impress Jose Mourinho and was also overlooked by then Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Despite the criticisms for joining Chelsea, the pacy forward insists he was privileged to have joined the former English Champions.

“I don’t regret going to Chelsea – it was a privilege to be their player,” he says, firmly. “And, eventually, it led me to Newcastle,” he told theguardian.com.

Atsu was sent on loan to Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth, Málaga and Newcastle United where he finally secured a permanent deal during his stay at Chelsea.

He now remains a big figure in the Newcastle United set-up ever since signing a permanent deal with the Club in May 2017.