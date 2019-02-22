Drogba To Feature For Elephants Oldies Against Aduana Stars

Former Chelsea forward, Didier Drogba, could lead his ex-national team stars to battle Ghana Premier League side, Aduana Stars, in an international friendly game at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa-Ahenkro on February 23.

The team consisting mainly of the 2006 World Cup squad, including players such as former Anderlecht striker, Arouna Dindane; ex-Tottenham midfielder, Didier Zokora; ex-Chelsea player, Kalou Boneventure; Zoro Marc and Keita Abdel-Kader, among others thrilling football fans.

According to reports, the friendly match is aimed at generating funds to assist the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital acquire ambulance to be used by the children’s ward.

Yahaya Mohammed, Elvis Opoku, Bright Adjei and Joseph Addo, among other players, are expected to feature for the two time Ghana Premier League side.

Although it is a charity game, Aduana Stars are taking the game seriously.

Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II and the financier of Aduana Stars, the paramount chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, is expected to be the special guest of honour with other traditional leaders and other dignitaries expected to watch the game.