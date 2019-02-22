Chelsea Given Two Transfer Window Ban By FIFA

Chelsea have been given a two transfer window ban by FIFA for breaching the rules around the transfer of minors.

The west London club have been found to have breached article 19 of FIFA's regulations with regards to the transfer of 29 minor players and article 18 regarding two further minors.

They have now been banned from registering new players for the next two transfer windows — the coming summer window and next January.

'The Disciplinary Committee sanctioned Chelsea with a ban on registering new players at both national and international level for the next two (2) complete and consecutive registration periods. This ban applies to the club as a whole - with the exception of the women’s and futsal teams - and does not prevent the release of players.

'Additionally, the club was fined CHF 600,000 and given a period of 90 days to regularise the situation of the minor players concerned.

'The Football Association was also found to have breached the rules in connection with minors. It was fined CHF 510,000 and given a period of six months to address the situation concerning the international transfer and first registration of minors in football.

'The protection of minors is a key element in FIFA’s overall regulatory framework relating to the transfer of players and effective enforcement of these rules is paramount, as also confirmed on various occasions by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

'The decisions issued by the Disciplinary Committee were notified today and can be contested before the FIFA Appeal Committee.'