Callum Hudson-Odoi Scores As Chelsea Beat Malmo To Progress In Europa League

Ghanaian youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi scored a brilliant second-half goal as Chelsea cruised into the Europa League last 16 with victory over Malmo at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Former Arsenal and French forward, Olivier Giroud gave the Blues the lead on the night by tapping home, before Ross Barkley added the second with a floating free kick.

The English born winger then drove in from the right before firing in a late third.

The 18-year-old was influential and he did not disappoint as he produced an impressive performance on the night.

This was his first start since the FA Cup fourth-round game against Nottingham Forest at the start of January, and his selection was greeted with one of the biggest cheers of the night.

Hudson-Odoi was strongly linked to Bayern Munich in the winter transfer window.