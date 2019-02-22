CAF Confederation Cup: Race For Knockout Stage Heats Up

The race for the knockout stage of the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup will heat up on Sunday, with Matchday 3 fixtures.

The match features two must-watch games live from Zambia; Nkana hosting Ghanaian heavyweights Asante Kotoko in Kitwe at 1pm, before Zesco United take on Sudan’s Al Hilal at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola later that afternoon.

Group C is the widest open of all, with the four teams all tied on three points apiece with a Kotoko victory likely to take them to the top of the tally. DStv and GOtv will be your home for all the best African club competition action from around the continent.

A must-win home match for Egyptian giants Zamalek and the Moroccan derby between Raja Casablanca and RS Berkane are other top game to watch. Zamalek, widely regarded as one of the traditional powerhouses of African football, have made a nightmare start in Group D of the Confed Cup, taking just one point from their opening two matches.

Another feature match to keep an eye out for is a Moroccan derby between competition title holders Raja Casablanca and RS Berkane at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Berkane defeated another Moroccan side, Hassania Agadir, in Matchday 2 to place themselves clear at the top of Group A, but facing Raja the mighty Green Eagles away from home will be no easy test.

The pool’s other match sees Agadir welcome Congo’s AS Otoho as they look to rise off the foot of the table.

The White Knights suffered a shocking 4-2 defeat in Kenya against Gor Mahia on Matchday 1 and followed it up last midweek with a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Algeria’s NA Hussein Dey, leaving manager Christian Gross under massive pressure to get a victory at home to Angola’s Petro Atletico and revive their quarterfinal hopes.

The other Group D match sees surprise leaders Hussein Dey looking to stretch their advantage at the top of the log with a win in Nairobi, though Gor Mahia have already demonstrated that they will be no pushovers on home soil.

Group B sees Nigeria’s Enugu Rangers and Tunisian giants CS Sfaxien tied at the top of the log on four points each. Rangers, known as the Flying Antelopes, face a tough trip to Sousse to face another Tunisian side, Etoile du Sahel, while Sfaxien will back themselves to pick up all three points at home to Burkina Faso’s Salitas.

CAF Confederation Cup fixtures

All times are GMT

Sunday 24 February

1pm Gor Mahia v NA Hussein Dey – LIVE on SS4 & SelGo4

1pm Nkana FC v Asante Kotoko – LIVE on SS9 & SelGo1

4pm Zesco United v Al Hilal – LIVE on SS9 & SelGo1

7pm Etoile du Sahel v Enugu Rangers – LIVE on SS9 & SelGo1

7pm Zamalek v Petro Atletico – LIVE on Max360