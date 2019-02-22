Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Lassana Diarra's PSG Contract Terminated

By Wires
Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder Lassana Diarra has had his contract at French champions Paris St-Germain terminated by mutual consent.

The 33-year-old joined the Ligue 1 side as a free agent in January 2018, signing an 18-month deal.

The former France international made 13 appearances in the second half of last season as PSG won the domestic treble.

But he was restricted to just four outings under German boss Thomas Tuchel this season.

