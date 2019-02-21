Big Test For 'Game Boy' Tagoe As Bastie Samir Prepares For World Title

Emmanuel 'Game Boy’ Tagoe who has fought almost all his bouts in Accra, Ghana goes into the ring on Saturday at the Bukom Boxing Arena against Vyacheslav Gusev from Russia for the WBO Global and IBF international lightweight titles.

As usual the Bukom Boxing Arena this Saturday will draw the fans as it is an Asamoah Gyan Fight Night 2 event with high stakes.

Also on the bill is highly rated fans favourite, Bastie Samir who takes on Raoul Lokossou of Benin in another expected tough fight.

Bastir Samir, the former skipper of the Black Bombers who knocked out the big mouth Bukom Banku in the biggest fight in recent times in Ghana has promised to put up another good show.

Now fighting under the Baby Jet Promotions who want to work with him, Bastie noted that he will consider working with a vibrant and active promotions outfit who can help him to realize his dream of becoming a world champion.

“I want to be the first big weight with a world title for Ghana, I believe in myself that I will take the world title one day” he expressed.

Malik Jabir who gave a good account of himself the last time he fought takes on Michael Pappoe.

There are other interesting fights on the bill, most featuring the popular boxers in Bukom, James Town and surrounding areas.

Abraham Neequaye, CEO of Baby Jet Promotions says he wants to expose many young boxers and the one who excels gets the opportunity for a world title challenge.

The Press Conference on the fights have been fixed for Friday February 22, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Michael Tetteh, the international make maker has also indicated that all is set and they are looking forward to a grand event. He said Emmanuel Tagoe has recovered fully from his hand injury and the fight will come on.