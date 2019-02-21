Yahaya Mohammed Slams Normalization Committee; Claims They Have Not Normalize Anything

Yahaya Mohammed has descended on the Normalisation Committee for failing to return Ghana football back to its normalcy after five months into office.

Football activities has been brought to a standstill after the airing of the ‘Number 12’ documentary which exposed several rots in the beautiful game in the country was premiered in June last year.

A four-member Normalisation Committee was formed by FIFA to replace the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and tasked to restructure football in the country within six months with effect from October 2018.

Yahaya Mohammed who is the skipper of Aduana Stars has said that he hasn’t seen anything that the Normalisation Committee has normalised after five months into office.

"It is difficult for us the players because we don’t play football to receive bonuses and salaries since there is no football in the country. We (players) are coming together to go on a demonstration. As of now I haven’t seen anything that has been normalized in Ghana football. I say this because during Kwesi Nyantakyi era we always heard of embezzlement of funds and is the same thing going on now”, Yahaya told Atinka FM.

“When they met referees and the Premier League clubs they were not transparent with these bodies. So nothing has been normalized and we the players have to wake up because we are the ones affected, he added.

The Normalisation Committee has a month to finish their mandate which comes to an end on 31 March, 2019.