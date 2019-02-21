Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
1 hour ago | Football News

Hudson-Odoi Furious With Sarri As PSG Join Race To Sign The Ghanaian Winger

By THESUN
Callum Hudson-Odoi is fuming over his treatment since handing in a transfer request - and now has Paris Saint-Germain chasing him.

Bayern Munich failed to land him for £35million last month and will bid again this summer, with PSG also preparing an offer.

And the 18-year-old forward’s determination to leave has been strengthened after 13 minutes of Premier League action since formally asking to leave.

Under-fire Maurizio Sarri has yet to start him in a Prem game and also kept him on the bench during the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on Monday.

Hudson-Odoi was expected to feature more under Sarri after Chelsea told him to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea risked the youngster making an instant impact in the Champions League despite Bayern meeting his asking price.

But instead of sealing his dream Bundesliga move, Hudson-Odoi has instead started just once in the FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday where he also scored.

Assistant manager Gianfranco Zola’s comments - that the England Under-19 forward is getting more chances than other players his age - have not helped Chelsea’s attempt to keep him at the club.

Football News
