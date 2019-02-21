'Consult Kwesi Nyantakyi For Advice' - Yahaya Mohammed To Normalization Committee

Yahaya Mohammed says it will be prudent for the Normalization Committee to consult former Ghana Football Association president, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi for advice in their reformation of football in the country.

Football-related activities in the country have been brought to a halt after the premiering of the 'Number 12' video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in June last year.

After thorough investigations after Tiger EyePI petitioned FIFA, the world football governing body slapped Mr Nyantakyi with a lifetime ban with a fine of 500,000 Swizz Franc.

A four-member Normalization Committee was then instituted to review the statutes of the FA, run the day to day affairs of the FA and organize elections.

However, according to the Aduana Stars striker, the committee are struggling to cope with their mandate and it will be in their interest to consult Mr Nyantakyi who has a wide range of expertise when it comes to the administration of football.

"The Normalization Committee should consult former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi secretly on how to run Ghana football", Yahaya Mohammed told Atinka FM.

The 31-year-old could not fathom why some journalist are defending the works of the Normalization Committee when he sees that they have done next to nothing since being at post for the past 5 months.

"Some sports journalists have taken money from the Normalization Committee to defend them on-air. Meanwhile, the Normalization Committee have done nothing so far", he stated.