Inkoom Features As Dunav Ruse Record First League Win

Ghana right-back, Samuel Inkoom recorded his first win as a Dunav Ruse player on Wednesday evening.

The former FC Basel defender enjoyed the full throttle of the game and helped his side to beat visiting Vereya 1-0 thanks to a Svetoslav Kovachev strike just before the hour mark.

Inkoom debuted for Dunav last week as he secured 90 minutes under his belt but his side suffering a 3-0 loss at Etar.

The former Asante Kotoko right-back has experience on the Bulgarian top-flight following his spell with Vereya in the 2016/17 season.

He signed a six-month contract with the club following the decision by the world governing body FIFA and will stay with Danuv until the end of the season.

Inkoom was part of the Black Stars squad that made history in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.