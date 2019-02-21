Massive Boost For Leicester City As Amartey Returns To Training

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has confirmed that Daniel Amartey is making progress in the treatment room.

Amartey has been out of play since October 2018 when he suffered a broken leg against West Ham United.

The Ghanaian international is set to make a return in March as he is estimated to be out for eight weeks with a fractured bone.

"No injuries. Daniel Amartey is coming back step by step. All the other players are match fit.” he said.

Amartey has penned a new deal that will keep him at Leicester City until the summer of 2022.

He joined the Foxes from Danish giants FC Copenhagen during the 2016 winter transfer window.