Ampadu And Hudson-Odoi Among Most Promising Chelsea Talents

Chelsea Academy is well-known for fostering quality players that are in demand in England and abroad.

Daniel Gendein, writing for www.90min.com, delivers his selection of the Blues from Chelsea youth system, who have the potential to become stars.

Bradley Collins (goalkeeper; 22-year-old; contract until June 2019)

"Bradley Collins has been a part of the Chelsea youth system since Under-12 level and has moved his way up through the age groups since. Currently, on loan at Burton Albion, Collins has been enjoying regular first team football in League One this season. The goalkeeper endured a torrid first leg encounter with Man City in the EFL Cup semi-final, conceding a whopping nine goals. However, the youngster performed admirably in the second leg, holding City to one goal."

Ethan Ampadu (centre back, defensive midfielder; 18-year-old; contract until 2023)

"Ethan Ampadu is a young player who many Chelsea fans will be familiar with. One of the few young stars still with the first team, Ampadu has featured for the Blues in two Europa League matches this season. Ampadu can be deployed as a centre-back or a defensive midfielder to sit in front of the back four. The fact that Sarri decided to keep the young Welsh defender in the first-team gives confidence to many people that he is in the long term plans of the manager."

Mason Mount (attacking midfielder; 20-year-old; contract until 2021)

"Mason Mount is one of the most promising players in the Chelsea youth system. Currently, on loan at Championship side Derby County, Mount has been an instrumental for Frank Lampard's side, scoring four league goals. If Mount can keep up the form he has shown over the last couple of seasons, there's no doubt that he will be an important part of the Blues midfield in the very near future."

Callum Hudson-Odoi (winger; 18-year-old; contract until 2020)

"Hudson-Odoi has shown the ability to take on opposing defenders and is not afraid to shoot from long range. Hudson-Odoi was backed by the club in January but it is still unclear how Sarri will use the young winger the rest of the season. Many people believe that it should be Chelsea's number one priority to keep Hudson-Odoi at the club, showing just how much promise he has for the future."

Tammy Abraham (forward; 21-year-old; contract until 2022)

"Currently on loan at Aston Villa, Abraham has been lighting up the Championship this season. His tally of 20 goals in 27 matches has him sitting third in the league's goalscoring charts, which has prompted speculation that he would be recalled to the Chelsea first team in January. After choosing to remain at Villa for the rest of the season, Chelsea fans are hoping he can keep up this form and return to the Blues next term to provide the goalscoring spark that the squad desperately needs."