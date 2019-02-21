CAF CC: GOC Wishes Kotoko Well Ahead Of Nkana FC Clash

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has wished Asante Kotoko SC the best of luck in their upcoming CAF Confederation match against Nkana FC in Zambia on Sunday.

The Zambian giants will host the Ghana Premier League side at the Nkana Sports Stadium in Kitwe in the third group game.

Ghana's sole representative in this year's CAF interclub competition secured their first three points in the competition by defeating Zesco United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kotoko will be hoping to continue their impressive form against the home side.

Below is the full statement...

Ghana has had some setbacks in our international sporting outings lately but Asante Kotoko remains Ghana’s shining light in international sports.

We wish to congratulate Dr. Kwame Kyei, who speaks little but does a lot, Coach C.K Akunor who I worked with at Hearts of Oak and the entire Management Team and players for what they have been able to achieve so far.

We at the GOC are very hopeful that Kotoko’s outstanding performance would pave way for our football activities to resurrect again and Ghana will take her rightful place on the continent.

We, therefore, urge the team to prove their worth, take on match after match and put the icing on the cake by doing the country and themselves proud.

The GOC also appeals to all Ghanaians to give their unwavering support to Asante Kotoko as they continue to be the shining star in Ghana football.