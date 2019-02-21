Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
32 minutes ago | Football News

Dwamena Bid Boateng Farewell After Completing China Move

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana forward, Raphael Dwamena has wished Emmanuel Boateng the best of luck after completing Dalian Yifang move in a €11 million deal.

On Wednesday, Levante confirmed the transfer of the striker to Dalian Yifang but could not disclose the exact figures involved in the deal.

Boateng made 50 first-team appearances for Levante across La Liga and the Copa del Rey, scoring eight times.

