Emmanuel Boateng Thanks Levante After Completing A Move To Dalian Yifang

Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang's newest signing, Emmanuel Boateng, has offered his gratitude to his former Levante team mates and fans after completing a move away from the club.

Boateng, 22, after failing to replicate his debut season in this season, found his way to the bench in majority of the teams' games this season.

He only bagged in a goal for Levante in 16 appearances this season. After signing for Levante in 2017, Boateng went after to impress the team and fans by netting a hattrick against Barcelona.

He was signed by Dalian Yifang after having a medical in Spain and completing a permanent deal to China around 11 million Euros.

"I want to thank God for the distance he has brought me, and also many thanks to Levante for the excellent moment we share. I'll treasure all the great memories I've worked here with you as a team. Thanks to all the fans for their support and love showed me," he tweeted.