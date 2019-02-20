CAF CC: Maxwell Konadu Happy About Kotoko's Progress In The Tournament.

Ex-Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu

Deputy Black Stars coach, Maxwell Konadu, has praised Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s latest performance in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup ahead of their game against Zambian side Nkana FC on Sunday.

Maxwell Konadu, who is an ex-Kotoko coach, has commended the management of Kotoko for their abilities to transform the team within a short period of time which has resulted in the team's fine display so far in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup.

Asante Kotoko lost their opening game to Al Hilal before bouncing back to defeat Zesco United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kotoko is currently on three points as well as the other teams in the group as they seek to qualify out of the group.

Speaking to the media, coach Maxwell Konadu couldn't hide his joy for his former team's performance.

“They are doing very well. I’m happy with what they have done so far. Anyone who understands the game knows that. Because it’s not easy.

“They have gone through some phases of development and a lot of the players are new. At the beginning of the season, many of them were not in the team.

“When you put all this into consideration plus the change of managers, I think the management must be commended. They have done well,” he said.